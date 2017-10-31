Scandia Man Pleads Guilty To Kidnapping Woman

Police say 68–year–old Burrell Kolonich of Lansing, Michigan is in critical condition.
A Waseca man has died following a crash last night in the county. A deputy observed a vehicle rollover while on a traffic stop on Waseca County Road 9 just before 8 last night.
Funeral arrangements often weigh heavy on the minds of family members after losing a loved one. Now, an area funeral home has added a choice for those looking for a more natural, gentle alternative.
An Elysian man pleads guilty to felony theft after allegedly stealing equipment from his employer.
A Mapleton man is charged with allegedly removing a dozen trees along the Highway 22-Victory Drive Memorial site.
A man is airlifted following a rollover crash in Kossuth County. Authorities responded to the scene just after 3:30 a.m. this morning near 1901 300th Street.
A new study from the Minnesota Department of Transportation finds the state’s nearly 200 roundabouts are reducing crashes and saving lives.
Farmer George Denn has 25,000 of these 100% organic pumpkins available for picking, all he asks for in return is a donation.
