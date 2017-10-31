KEYC - Man Airlifted Following Rollover Crash In Kossuth County

Man Airlifted Following Rollover Crash In Kossuth County

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A man is airlifted following a rollover crash in Kossuth County.

Authorities responded to the scene just after 3:30 a.m. this morning near 1901 300th Street.

First responders arrived to find the male driver was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was airlifted from the scene to Mercy Hospital in Mason City.

His name and details on his condition have not yet been released. 