Longtime WCCO Radio Personality Roger Erickson Dies At 89

Longtime WCCO Radio personality Roger Erickson has died. He was 89.

His daughter, Tracy Anderson, says he died of natural causes at his home in Plymouth on Monday.

Erickson and on-air partner Charlie Boone ruled Minnesota's airwaves during morning drive-time for 38 years. Their folky ``Boone and Erickson'' show, with its mix of humor and news, recalled an earlier era. It its prime, half of the radios in the greater Twin Cities area tuned in to the show.

Erickson also endeared himself to generations of schoolchildren by delivering school closing announcements on snowy mornings.

Boone and Erickson did their last show together in January 1998. Boone died in 2015 at age 88.

Erickson was one of the original inductees into the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame.