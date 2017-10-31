KEYC - Elysian Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing From Employer

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
An Elysian man pleads guilty to felony theft after allegedly stealing equipment from his employer.
44-year-old Chad Alexander Phillips pleaded guilty to one count of theft in Faribault County Court.
Phillips was accused of charging more than $15,000 to Seneca Foods, where he worked as a manager in Blue Earth until last December.
Authorities estimate he stole another $20,000 in equipment.
His sentencing is set for December 11.