MIDDAY EXPERT: Tips For Keeping The Cavities At Bay This Halloween

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Dr. Chris Meehan with Mankato Family Dental joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with tips on avoiding cavities for those with a sweet tooth this Halloween. 

Meehan talked about what makes some of the most popular candy bad for your teeth, and what steps you can take to lessen the chance for cavities to form. 