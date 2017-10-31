MSU Soccer Shooting For Deep Postseason Run

The NSIC women's soccer tournament kicks off Wednesday with the 15–2–1 Mavericks boasting the top seed.

KEYC News 12 Sports Rob Clark has more on why MSU can make a deep postseason run.



In 14 games this season MSU kept opponents off the scoreboard, including a 4–0 victory over Winona State in the squad's final tune–up before postseason play.



"We just have to stay clean defensively, all over the field. I think that's been a strength of ours all season long, and continue to finish goals. We've come on strong toward the end of the season in regards to our finishing, and I think just continuing to take advantage of the opportunities given and keep people off the board will be key. We have another test on Wednesday, and we need to be ready for it," said Brian Bahl, MSU head coach.

Part of MSU's dominance on the pitch comes from relentless pressure forcing defenders to make quick decisions in their own third, paired with a lethal counter attack.

"That's the style we like to play, be high energy, be exciting, high press, score a lot of goals, keep teams off the scoreboard, hopefully create a nightmarish situation for our opponents. Our girls have done a great job all season long," said Bahl.



"It's a lot of fun because team's don't expect it. They don't expect high pressure all the time. We come at the teams like that, and we get the job done," said Jenny Hoerter, MSU sr. midfielder.

The Mavericks built some momentum heading into Wednesday's quarterfinals clash against Minnesota Duluth with two straight wins to cap off the regular season bouncing back after a 2–1 double overtime loss to Minot State.

--KEYC News 12