MnDOT Study Reveals Roundabouts Are Saving Lives

A recent study from the Minnesota Department of Transportation finds Minnesota's nearly 200 roundabouts are reducing crashes and serious injuries.



"In addition to there being less energy because of reduced speeds as traffic enters the roundabout, you don't have right angle or T-bone type crashes any longer. Those are very vulnerable spots not only on the vehicle but also on the human body," MnDOT traffic engineer Scott Thompson says.



A new study from MnDOT, which looked at the safety performance of a roundabout before and after construction, found there hasn't been a single multi-vehicle fatality in a roundabout in Minnesota.



Thompson says features like yield control and other geometric elements of roundabouts help reduce the number of vehicle conflicts and crashes.



"The maneuvering of the curves actually forces traffic to slow down, and again, anytime you get traffic to slow down, if there does happen to be a crash, there's less energy, so there's less severity in the crash that happens," he says.



Numbers show an 86 percent decrease in the fatal crash rate at intersections with roundabouts, and a 42 percent drop in the injury crash rates.



"They put them in intersections where there were fatal crashes and serious injury crashes. Since they put those there, if there have been any crashes, it's just been property damage," Minnesota State Patrol Lieutenant Kevin McDonald says.



McDonald says when crashes do occur at roundabouts it's because drivers are not yielding to other vehicles in the roundabout.



"Don't anticipate what the person in the roundabout is doing. Make sure you're yielding to traffic in the roundabout and you can proceed rather quickly," he says.



The study is the largest conducted in the state to date. Data was collected from 144 individual sites across the state for the study.