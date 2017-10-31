South Central College Allowing Students To Earn Credits For Prior Experience

South Central College in North Mankato is now making it easier for students to earn college credits for what they already know.



A new "Credit for Prior Learning" program allows students to receive credit for skills they gained outside of courses. This includes work experience, employer training programs, community service, military education and more.



"Technically, I've been doing marketing for nine years with Buffalo Wild Wings, but I didn't have that official schooling or training. So, my professor recognized that and knew I had that experience and suggested doing those classes as credit for prior learning credits which saves time and saves money," Jennifer Epper, a student at South Central College says.



Epper says because of this program she'll be able to graduate a year early.