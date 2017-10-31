Connection Shelter Program Off to a Solid Start

Cetenary United Methodist Church is housing homeless residents for the first week of the Connection Shelter program.

Pastor Erica Koser said the program is off to a great start.

"It's been great. We started out slowly with kind of enough to get our feet wet. We had seven guests on Sunday night, last night we had ten guests and we're expecting between thirteen and fifteen tonight," said Koser.

Koser said the public can still help by volunteering for overnight shifts or donating.

The Connections Shelter will rotate to Bethlehem Lutheran Church next week then to Grace Lutheran Church for the following week.