Kennedy Elementary Lunch Lady Designs Haunted Lunch

Kennedy Elementary's lunch lady surprised students with a haunted lunch line and spooky menu items.

Cook Manager Deborah Olson planned an eventful Halloween lunch for the Kennedy Cubs which provided both tricks and treats.

"This year it's the haunted pumpkin carriage. So every year it's a different theme so this year we're going to go with this and it probably took me about three hours for my husband and sister to make," said Olson.

Olson has been with Kennedy Elementary for five years and in those five years she has made quite the impact on the school.

Principal Jason Grovon said Olson works hard to make sure each kid has a meal.

"She will do absolutely anything for our students. She will make sure that every kid has food and every kid is fed before they get here and at lunch," said Grovon.

Grovon said Olson has a fun and loving personality that kids enjoy.

Olson scared children and served them items that were renamed after ghoulish terms. Students laughed, shook and made jokes with their peers on the haunted lunch line. A few teachers watched their students get spooked and peeked in to see the fun.

Olson said that she enjoys her jobs and the responsibilities it entails.

"That's our biggest thing here is to make sure that they get a good breakfast and a good lunch. I just have fun," said Olson.

The Halloween themed lunch was presented to all grades.