Mankato Voters Cast Ballots Before Election Day Tuesday

Election Day is a week away, but voters in the Mankato Area Public Schools District are already casting their ballots for the School Board and an operating levy.

Superintendent Sheri Allen said she has seen a steady flow of early voters already and expects more as the date gets closer.

Voters can cast early ballots at the district office in the Intergovernmental Center.

The new levy, if passed, would renew the existing levy, and bring in an additional $3.2 million, or $365 per student.

"That operations day to day is so important to continue the amazing work our teachers and staff are doing every day and making sure that our students continue to get as they come into our doors," Allen said.

The district's office is open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for voting.

For information on the school board candidates where you can vote Election Day, visit the district's website.