THRIVE: Heart-Healthy Eating

When it comes to eating heart healthy, Mankato Clinic physician assistant Ashley McEachern said the first step is to avoid processed and refined foods.

"A really easy rule of thumb is going for the foods that are pure," McEachern said. "They're whole foods, they come from the ground, there's one ingredient, there's no mystery ingredients."

She said the trick is to shop the perimeter of the grocery store where the produce, poultry, nuts, and dairy are. And avoid the middle aisles with the processed foods.

Not eating those heart healthy foods can have serious effects on your health.

"Consuming a diet high in processed foods, high in sugar, is going to predispose you to developing Type 2 diabetes as well as cardiac heart disease," she said.

So McEachern suggests making simple swaps in your diet now to prevent health problems later.

Have oatmeal with nuts and dried fruits instead of sugary cereal. Avoid pop and coffee sweeteners and opt for water instead. Trade white bread for whole wheat.

"Those whole wheat include the germ and all of the nutrients versus your white Wonder Bread, is going to take all those out," she said. "It might be white and fluffy, but there's really no nutrients."

Another way is to add color to your diet.

"Things like red peppers, bell peppers, yellow peppers, carrots, sweet potatoes, greens, spinach, if you want to go for a purple thing, you can do things like eggplant," she said.

All those different colors of the rainbow provide different vitamins and nutrients.

--KEYC News 12