Mnsure Begins 5th Year

Mnsure season is upon us yet again. The state-run health insurance exchange begins its next round of enrollment tomorrow.

Most are used to the process, which is in its fifth year now, but in case you're new, or still need some help, navigators are still available to walk you through the sign up.



Whatever your reasons, there is assistance available for those looking to sign up for health insurance.

Going the exchange route is important, because that's the only way to access subsidies from the federal government to help pay for the coverage.

If it seems to confusing, the folks at Open Door Health Center have specially trained navigators to get you signed up.



That has most of the people in Mankato covered, but the service is being offered on a smaller scale to the rest of our region as well.

They are also in St. James on Tuesdays, and Le Center every other Friday.

-- KEYC News 12