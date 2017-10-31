KEYC - WEM Advances to South Sub-Section 2A Championship

WEM Advances to South Sub-Section 2A Championship

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The eighth ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers battled the Madelia Blackhawks in the South Sub-Section 2A semifinals Tuesday night.

WEM wins 3-0, advancing to the South Sub-Section championship against St. Clair, Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at Mankato East.

--KEYC News 12