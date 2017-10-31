St. Peter Tops BEA, Advances to South Sub-Section 2AA Championship

KEYC - St. Peter Tops BEA, Advances to South Sub-Section 2AA Championsh

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The St. Peter Saints battled the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers in the South Sub-Section 2AA semifinals Tuesday night.

Saints win it in straight sets, 3-0.

St. Peter plays Kenyon-Wanamingo in the south sub-section championship Thursday at New Prague.

