Prep Athletes: Waseca's Dufault Sisters

There's nothing wrong with a healthy sibling rivalry, and all season long the Dufault sisters have led the way for the Waseca cross country team.



KEYC News 12 Sports Rob Clark tells us why Abbe and Ella are our KEYC Scheels All Sports Girls Prep Athletes of the Week.



Abbe Dufault has dominated the Waseca cross country scene for five years now with four straight state appearances from her seventh grade to sophomore season.

Dufault missed out on qualifying for state this year by around a tenth of a second, but the family will still be represented at the big race after her younger sister, Ella, finished seventh at the Section 1 AA meet as a seventh grader.



"Abbe works so hard, and missed it by just a little bit, but it's amazing to see a seventh grader come on like that, I'm really looking forward to what she can do over the next few years," said Grant Popp, Waseca head coach.



"I'm really excited, but I'm kind of nervous because I've never done it before," said Ella Dufault, prep athlete of the week.

The dynamic duo finished in the top five of almost every meet this season, bringing out the best in each other.



"It means a lot, this is the first year I've had a sibling in a sport with me, so I've been really looking forward to this year, to run with her," said Abbe Dufault, prep athlete of the week.

"It's meant a lot to be in the same sport as my sister, and run with her," said Ella Dufault.

"The thing that you see with them is they are genuinely happy for each other no matter who comes out ahead. I know it'd be tough sometimes with the sibling rivalry, but I don't see that with them, they are genuinely happy when the other does well, it's really nice," said Popp.

"We encourage each other, I know that we work with each other, and train with each other, so we push each other to do our best, and I know where I need to be based off of her," said Abbe Dufault.

The Dufault's hard work and success are why they're our KEYC Scheels All Sports Girls Prep Athletes of the Week.