Amid Federal Health Chaos, MNsure Takes Own Path For 2018

Open enrollment is beginning and the head of Minnesota's health insurance exchange says the state is well-positioned to help residents sign up amid federal confusion about health care.

President Donald Trump's administration has halved this year's open enrollment period and slashed advertising and outreach budgets for HealthCare.gov. But Minnesota is one of just 12 states with its own health insurance exchange, and the state is capitalizing on that autonomy.

Open enrollment was set to begin Wednesday. MNsure extended its enrollment to last through Jan. 14 and is continuing to fund advertising and enrollment outreach programs.

Exchange chief executive Allison O'Toole says that freedom gives Minnesota the reins.

Premiums are largely stable in Minnesota this year due to a new, $549 million state program to control costs.