MnDOT Giving Away Half Of A Bridge Near Baudette

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is giving away half of a bridge that spans the Rainy River between Baudette and Canada. 
     The other half belongs to Canada. The steel bridge was built in 1960 and is being replaced. 
     The free half-bridge has a catch. Anyone who wants it will have to haul it away and agree to a list of conditions, including approval by transportation officials on how the structure will be reused. 
     The half-bridge has three spans totaling about 624 feet in length.  