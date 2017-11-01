MnDOT Giving Away Half Of A Bridge Near Baudette

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is giving away half of a bridge that spans the Rainy River between Baudette and Canada.

The other half belongs to Canada. The steel bridge was built in 1960 and is being replaced.

The free half-bridge has a catch. Anyone who wants it will have to haul it away and agree to a list of conditions, including approval by transportation officials on how the structure will be reused.

The half-bridge has three spans totaling about 624 feet in length.