Authorities In Palo Alto County Investigate Report Of Nail Found In Candy

Authorities in Palo Alto County respond to a report of a nail found in a piece of Halloween candy.

The West Bend Police Department says the resident claims they found a nail in a KitKat candy bar that was received while trick-or-treating in the city.

Following an investigation, authorities say it was determined to be an isolated incident.

Police went on to say that community members should not be concerned about the candy received while trick-or-treating in West Bend last night.