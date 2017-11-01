Mankato Lawyer, State Senator Joins Forces With Another Local Law Firm

A local lawyer and state senator is joining forces with a Mankato law firm.

Maschka, Riedy & Ries has announced that Nick Frentz will join the firm.

State Senator Frentz, represents the Mankato area and has 27 years of experience working as a personal injury lawyer in Minnesota.

He is currently a partner at Frentz & Frentz Law Offices of Mankato.

Once the merger is complete, the new name of the firm come January first will be Maschka, Riedy, Ries & Frentz.