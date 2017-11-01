Mankato Salvation Army Men's Shelter Open Nov.1 Through April 1

The Mankato Salvation Army Men's Shelter is opening its doors to those in need.

The shelter will be open beginning today through April 1 from 7:30 p.m. through 7:30 a.m.

Along with emergency shelter, the space also offers a hot meal, showers and laundry facilities to homeless men in need.

Donations are always welcome and can be dropped off at The Salvation Army at 700 South Riverfront Drive.