Book World To Close All Stores In 7 States

Kennedy Elementary's lunch lady Deborah Olson planned an eventful Halloween lunch for the Kennedy Cubs which provided both tricks and treats.
A local lawyer and state senator is joining forces with a Mankato law firm.
Authorities in Palo Alto County respond to a report of a nail found in a piece of Halloween candy.
An Elysian man pleads guilty to felony theft after allegedly stealing equipment from his employer.
A 12-year-old pedestrian is home from the hospital after being struck by a driver in Waseca Friday morning.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is giving away half of a bridge that spans the Rainy River between Baudette and Canada.
Funeral arrangements often weigh heavy on the minds of family members after losing a loved one. Now, an area funeral home has added a choice for those looking for a more natural, gentle alternative.
President Donald Trump is calling for ``Merit Based immigration'' following the deadly truck attack in New York City that killed eight people and injured 11.
