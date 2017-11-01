12-Year-Old Pedestrian Released From Hospital After Being Struck By Vehicle In Waseca

A 12-year-old pedestrian is home from the hospital after being struck by a driver in Waseca Friday morning.

Waseca Police responded to the scene near the intersection of 19th Avenue Northeast and North State Street just before 7:30 a.m.

Authorities say 12-year-old Karlene Rawdon, of Waseca, was attempting to cross North State Street when she was struck by a vehicle.

The 75-year-old driver, Eugene Kuhns, of rural Waseca, struck Rawdon in the northbound lane.

The cause is under investigation.

Rawdon was transported to the hospital with injuries and has since been released.