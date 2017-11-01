November Is Peak Season For Deer, Vehicle Crashes

It's November 1st and that means peak season for motorists striking deer on the roadway.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says deer are most active during the early morning and evening hours throughout the month of November because of deer mating season.

Drivers are reminded to not to swerve for a deer. Instead, MnDOT says it's better to stay in your lane, and brake.

An annual deer collision report by State Farm insurance expects one in 74 motorists will hit a deer this year alone..

From 2013 to 2015, there were over 6100 reported deer and vehicle crashes. Those resulted in 15 fatalities and 944 injuries.