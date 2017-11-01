MIDDAY EXPERT: Tips For Winterizing Your Lawn

Colder air and falling leaves means it's time to start winterizing your lawn. Sarah Malchow with Drummers Garden Center & Floral joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with some tips for preparing your lawn for winter.

Malchow talked about whether or not it's a good idea to rake your leaves. She also had some tips for preparing the garden and trees for the upcoming season and preventing animals, like deer or rabbits, from damaging plants and trees.