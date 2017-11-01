Detective Receives Recognition for Toward Zero Deaths Initiative

A St. Peter Police Officer has been awarded for his work on the Toward Zero Deaths initiative.

Detective Matt Grochow was among ten individuals and organizations honored for their work to improve traffic safety. Grochow supervises the 5th Judicial Ignition Interlock Program-which requires DWI offenders to blow into a device before being able to start their vehicle. He also works for treatment courts in Brown and Nicollet County. His efforts resulted in keeping roads safe from impaired drivers.



"This is a deterrent for individuals and that is what's needed and when we look at deterrent and intervention, it's necessary to correct behavior and so when we have a failed test, getting that intervention with that person hopefully will change their behavior which we're trying to do," Det. Grochow said.



In 2016 there were about 93 deaths related to DWIs and with the Interlock program offered all across the state, "GROW-CO" believes that number will decrease.

