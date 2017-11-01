Public Safety's "Nextdoor" Platform Continues To Grow

For more than two years, the Mankato Department of Public Safety has been utilizing a social network to encourage neighborhoods to form a community.



Whether it's your busy schedule, or families constantly moving in and out on your block, getting to know your neighbors can be difficult.

But that's where the Mankato Department of Safety's "Nextdoor" program comes in.

The city began this initiative in 2015 with neighborhoods already outlined, so a family living ten blocks away won't fall into the same network as those living closer to you.

Another feature Nextdoor provides public safety officials is the access to release pertinent information to communities that should know about it.



"We can as Department of Public Safety personnel, we can post urgent alerts to the neighborhood. So, if there's a missing person, if maybe there is an incident going on inside the neighborhood, we can post that out to a specific neighborhood, a group of neighborhoods, the entire city."

Although police can join neighborhoods and send out alerts, the system is driven by the residents.



"It's not about the police being invited to monitor what's going on in the neighborhoods and it's really not our platform. It truly belongs to the neighborhoods and so we don't moderate it, we don't monitor it, we don't do anything along those lines. We're just invited to the conversation."

If there is a situation where police want to be contacted, any message can be forwarded and sent to an on–duty commander, but it isn't a replacement for 911, and authorities say the network also shouldn't keep neighbors from mingling.



"I would hope that it's not a replacement for knowing your neighbors, meeting your neighbors, but maybe a way in our society that we're more familiar to maybe introduce ourselves to our neighbors through social media. Just acting as a conduit to start to get to foster those relationships initially."

Right now, almost 3,000 Mankato community members are utilizing this social network.



For more information about "Nextdoor" or how to sign up, you can visit nextdoor.com.

- KEYC 12