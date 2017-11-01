Dakota Language Courses Offered For First Time For High School Credit

The history of the Dakota people is woven throughout Southern Minnesota.

But a vital part of who they are is at a risk of dying.

For the Dakota people, language is a part of who they are. It connects them to the past and helps them shape the future.

However, just a few weeks ago, the last fluent speaker of Dakota in the Lower Sioux Reservation died, creating a new urgency to revitalize this critical part of their culture.

Ryan Dixon says, "We're in a crisis state, we're not producing as many speakers as we are losing and this is all happening in the last 150 years."

Ryan Dixon grew up learning the Dakota language from his grandmother.

Dixon says, "It makes us who we are. Our language is our direct link to our ancestors, so our songs are in Dakota, our ceremonies, and I just don't want to see that go."

Recently he was approached to begin teaching the language to the rest of the community.

"The elders have told us if we cannot conduct our ceremonies in our language we are no longer Dakota people, just merely an ancestor of someone who was Dakota."

Through a nonprofit apprenticeship, and eventually a grant, Dixon is now fulfilling a lifelong mission of passing down the language to the next generation.

"My goal is for them to hear and understand and start to speak and I hope they keep the inspiration and continue to learn."

Dixon teaches eight classes a week from youth all the way to adult.

"When you don't lose it, you start to lose it."

But for the first time ever, Dakota is now being offered for high school credit for Redwood Valley and Cedar Mountain.

"They're genuinely interested in learning the language, our language and spirituality differentiate us from other people. If you want to learn German, you go to Germany; you want to speak French you go to France. Minnesota is the home of the Dakota people."

Dixon estimates that four, maybe five people speak Dakota as a first language throughout the entire state, and they're all in their 80s.

"This is who we are, we have to speak Dakota."

Around 40–50 people are taking the class, which usually goes twice a week for two hours each night.

There's even talks of creating an early childhood class in the future.

"I'm not going to save the language; I know that, it's the next generation."

Students say, "Our language is slipping away."

"I took the class because I'm trying to save the language."

Next year, Redwood Valley and Cedar Mountain high schools will offer the class during the school day.

And in case you were wondering just how much the Dakota have influenced our state's history, Minnesota itself means sky–tinted waters in Dakota.

-KEYC News 12