Apartment Catches Fire Near MSU Campus

Shortly after 12:00 p.m., authorities responded to an apartment fire near the campus of MSU.



Mankato police, fire, and medical personnel were on scene to assist.

After the blaze broke out, sprinklers automatically went off, minimizing damage.

Officials believe the fire started in the bedroom of the apartment.



Deputy director Jeff Bengston said "It's a good example of the value of automatic fire sprinklers to help control and contain a fire rather than allowing to get out and possibly destroy an apartment building."



Emergency personnel say everybody evacuated the building and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

- KEYC 12