Mankato Woman Celebrates 102nd Birthday

One Mankato woman celebrated a special birthday Wednesday.

Dorothy Leiferman turned 102 years old, but she said it's an ordinary day.

"I don't know if it's anything special or not," she said. "To me, it's just another day."

Her friends and community celebrated with cake and a chorus of "Happy Birthday" at a place she's been calling home for 15 years.

Dorothy has been living at Primrose Retirement Communities since it opened in 2002.

"I say I came with the building," she said.

One of her nephews even helped build it.

Her age hasn't stopped her from doing things she enjoys, like sewing, quilting and socializing.

"She likes to visit," said friend Don Olson. "She knows most of the people by their first name, she has a really good memory."

While she doesn't know what 102 will have in store, she said, "I hope it's good."

Dorothy planned to spend her evening with her family.

