Greater Mankato United Way Kicks Off Grateful Giving

Wednesday is the first day of Greater Mankato United Way's Grateful Giving.

Each day in November, people are encouraged to make a small donation for things they take for granted.

There is a calendar of simple challenges to follow along with, like put in a quarter for every TV in your house.

The activities can be completed as individuals, with family, or as a workplace.

At the end of the month, participants donate the money to a local organization.

"With November and the holiday season approaching, it's really nice for people to take a step back and think about what they're grateful for and also do something to give back," Community Outreach Director Laura Murray said.

For the calendar of activities and a list of suggested organizations to donate to, visit their website or Facebook page.