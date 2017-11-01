MSU Film Students Premiere "Two Weeks In May" Protest Documentary

Mankato State University film students spent the past fifteen months putting together a documentary of student protests that took place at Mankato State College in 1972.

Wednesday evening's premiere of "Two Weeks in May" retells the story of students protesting the Vietnam War.

About 12 film students put together the documentary by gathering historic photos, newspapers and footage of the event.



"The people who protested shut down an entire highway and backed it up for a few miles, and if you look at the highway right now and see how far they had actually stopped traffic... it's huge," MSU film student Taylor Diedrich says.

Students began working on the documentary back in August of 2016. The film is based on a book written by former Mankato State College president James F. Nickerson about his personal reminiscences about the events.

"It's just one of those things that you've worked on for so long and then, bam, it's done," Diedrich says.

Taking away more than just another history lesson, but ones that are lifelong as well.

"Students have a voice. Students, we have power as well, you know. If we get together and debate on an issue and be peaceful about it we can make a change and we can make a stand in our school and in our cities," MSU film student Joshua Koimene says.



The premiere of the documentary is the keynote event in this year's Minnesota State Mankato Common Read.