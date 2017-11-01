YWCA Hosts Sixth Annual Women's Leadership Conference

Over 300 guests attended the sixth annual YWCA Mankato Women's Leadership Conference today at the Verizon Center Grand Hall.



Liz Nead was among a number of guest speakers at tonight's conference, discussing topics like leadership and encouragement.



The annual event works to encourage women of Mankato to develop their personal and professional leadership style.



"The experience that you're not alone in whatever struggles or concerns you may have... There's others who have been through these same kinds of issues and have overcome those issues, and that everybody does it differently. It doesn't have to be perfect. You just have to keep trying and moving forward," YWCA board member Cyrenthia Jordan says.



Trista Harris, a philanthropic futurist and nationally known advocate for new leaders in the nonprofit sector will be speaking at Thursday's conference.