November is men's health month, and that means it's time for the mustache.

No Shave November is upon us, raising awareness for men's health issues.



You can't have the big shave at the end of November if you don't have the big shave at the beginning.

So supporters of the Grow Mankato initiative came to Mankato Brewery to get it done... Y Barbers with the razors, Pub 500 with the food, and a jazz sextet to set the mood.



It's a good time to be had for a very serious subject.

-- KEYC News 12.