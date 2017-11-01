The Upside of a Loss: Airing Thursday

This Friday night, many of our area football teams will compete for the right to go to state.

In the last decade, we've had five state champions. Of those five, four entered post season with one loss.

Thursday night, KEYC News 12 Sports Director Claire Dau takes a look back at those 1-loss state champion teams to see how those defeats helped propel the squads to their title runs and which 2017 teams are poised to carry on the trend.

That's Thursday night on KEYC News 12 at 6, 9 and 10.