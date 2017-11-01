KEYC - Mavericks Win Tourney Opener in Thrilling Shootout

Mavericks Win Tourney Opener in Thrilling Shootout

By Claire Dau, Sports Director
The 21st ranked MSU soccer team braved the frigid conditions on the hill Wednesday afternoon as they played host to Minnesota Duluth in the opening round of the NSIC tournament. The teams were tied 1-1 after two overtimes.
The Mavericks won 8-7 in a shootout. MSU advances to the NSIC tournament semifinals. The Mavs host U-Mary on Friday at 2PM.