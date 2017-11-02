Police Investigate Candy Tampering Report In Duluth

Police in northern Minnesota are investigating a report of a nails found in a Halloween candy bar.

Duluth police were called Monday to Bayfield Elementary School on a report that a candy bar had been tampered with. WDIO-TV reports the candy bar had been handed out at the Bayview Fall Fest. Tiny trim nails allegedly had been placed inside the candy bar.

Police say they do not have a suspect because many people donate candy for the festival.