Wood Lake Man Airlifted Following Accident In Redwood County

A Wood Lake man is airlifted following a head-on collision in Redwood County.

Authorities responded to County State Aid Highway 46 near Balsa Avenue just before 7:15 Wednesday morning.

A preliminary investigation found 34-year-old Salvador Torres was eastbound on the Highway and crossed the center line striking a westbound semi head-on.

The semi driver, 50-year-old Phillip Rissell, of Shakopee, was not injured.

Torres was extricated from the vehicle and taken by helicopter to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Details on his condition haven't been released.