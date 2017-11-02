KEYC - Drug Task Force Recovers Marijuana From Mankato Home

Drug Task Force Recovers Marijuana From Mankato Home

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A 25-year-old Mankato man is facing drug charges after authorities recover a large amount of marijuana from his home.
According to the criminal complaint, members of the Drug Task Force used a confidential informant to purchase one pound of marijuana from Lawrence Stutsman for $2,500.
Following a search of Stutsman's home, authorities allegedly uncovered an additional 2 pounds of marijuana, 23 grams of MDMA and nearly $2,500 in cash.
He is charged with one count of third degree drug sales and two counts of third degree drug possession.