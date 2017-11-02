Trump Urges Death Penalty For NYC Suspect

President Donald Trump says he'd love to send the suspect in New York City's deadly truck attack to Guantanamo Bay. But Trump tweets that the judicial process at the Cuban detention center takes longer than the federal court system.

Trump tweeted again Thursday, hours after saying Sayfullo Saipov should get the death penalty.

The president doubled down on his earlier tweet, typing, ``Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY!''

The president had said Wednesday he would consider sending Saipov to Guantanamo Bay. But that avenue appeared closed after prosecutors brought terrorism charges against the Uzbek immigrant in federal court in New York on Wednesday.

Trump tweeted Thursday that there is ``also something appropriate'' about keeping Saipov ``in the home of the horrible crime he committed.''