Vikings' Griffen Named NFC Defensive Player Of The Month

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has been named NFC defensive player of the month for October after recording six sacks in five games.

Griffen, an eight-year veteran, also forced two fumbles and had 18 tackles second most among NFC defensive ends during the month.

Griffen has 10 sacks this season as part of a Vikings defense that ranks third in yards allowed per game (282.1) and fourth in points allowed per game (16.9).

It's the second time he's won the award.