Vikings' Griffen Named NFC Defensive Player Of The Month

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has been named NFC defensive player of the month for October after recording six sacks in five games.
     Griffen, an eight-year veteran, also forced two fumbles and had 18 tackles  second most among NFC defensive ends  during the month.
     Griffen has 10 sacks this season as part of a Vikings defense that ranks third in yards allowed per game (282.1) and fourth in points allowed per game (16.9).
     It's the second time he's won the award.