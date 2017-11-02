Dayton Asks Lower Court To Hold Off In Budget Veto Battle

Gov. Mark Dayton is asking a lower court to stay its ruling that his veto of the Legislature's budget was unconstitutional while the Minnesota Supreme Court considers the case.

The legal battle between the Democratic governor and Republican Legislature has been on pause for months. It surrounds Dayton's decision to veto the House and Senate's $130 million operating budget in a bid to rework costly tax breaks and other measures.

The Supreme Court hasn't definitively weighed in since Dayton appealed a Ramsey County District Court decision in July that struck down his veto. The Legislature asked the district court to enforce that decision last week.

But Dayton said Wednesday that decision should be stayed until the Supreme Court issues a final decision. Dayton argues his action was constitutional.