DFLer Otto Unveils Plan For $15 Minimum Wage In 5 Years

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Otto says she'll push to increase the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Otto unveiled part of her campaign platform Thursday to gradually raise the statewide wage from its current $9.65 to $15 by 2023, with $1 steps each year. It would give small businesses and most communities outside the seven-county metropolitan region until 2025 to pay $15 hourly, but there are no exemptions in Otto's plan.

She says any person working full-time should make enough to support a family.

Otto is currently the state auditor. She's running against at least six candidates for the Democratic nod for Minnesota's open race for governor.

Otto's plan would also offer free tuition to Minnesota residents at two-year colleges. She estimates it would cost roughly $229 million.