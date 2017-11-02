Settlement Pending In Ventura's Case Against 'Sniper' Author

A 25-year-old Mankato man is facing drug charges after authorities recover a large amount of marijuana from his home.
A 25-year-old Mankato man is facing drug charges after authorities recover a large amount of marijuana from his home.
A Wood Lake man is airlifted following a head-on collision in Redwood County.
A Wood Lake man is airlifted following a head-on collision in Redwood County.
Emergency personnel say everybody evacuated the building and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Emergency personnel say everybody evacuated the building and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Officials say pension payments have been stolen from more than 100 Iowa public employee retirees' accounts.
Officials say pension payments have been stolen from more than 100 Iowa public employee retirees' accounts.
Police in northern Minnesota are investigating a report of a nails found in a Halloween candy bar.
Police in northern Minnesota are investigating a report of a nails found in a Halloween candy bar.
A 12-year-old pedestrian is home from the hospital after being struck by a driver in Waseca Friday morning.
A 12-year-old pedestrian is home from the hospital after being struck by a driver in Waseca Friday morning.
As part of our partnership with Connect Business Magazine, Lisa Cownie sits down with owner Bill Frietag.
As part of our partnership with Connect Business Magazine, Lisa Cownie sits down with owner Bill Frietag.
Dorothy Leiferman turned 102 years old, but she said it's an ordinary day.
Dorothy Leiferman turned 102 years old, but she said it's an ordinary day.