Children's Museum Opens New Winter Exhibit

The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota has unveiled a brand new exhibit to give kids a winter–like atmosphere indoors.



Unlike most ribbon–cuttings, the museum adhered to the kids, with a good ole fashioned snowball fight.

The Northwoods Winter exhibit will offer an abundance of inside and outside activities including: dog sledding, skiing, wood chopping, snowman making, marshmallow roasting, gingerbread making, storytelling and fishing.

Throughout its opening that will run through February, winter characters will appear as well as scheduled snowball fights.

As both boys and girls enjoyed their new winter playground, the museum's director wants to show gratitude to the creators of the exhibit.



"We have temporary exhibits that do come into this space, this is the first of this magnitude. We've got some great community partners that helped us and we have a fantastic exhibits team that really built the concept and brought this space to life. And for the last week, we have had children just ready to come in here, but we've been under construction and we're pretty excited to officially open up the exhibit this morning."



On December 1st, a "free night" will occur for families to tour not just this exhibit but the entire museum without paying a single cent.



If you'd like to know more about specific activities coming up involving this display or the museum in general, you can visit their website.

