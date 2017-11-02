Prep Athlete: Nate Kallenbach

Suffering just one loss this season, the Fairmont football team is one game away from the state tournament.

Paving the way is senior quarterback Nate Kallenbach.



KEYC News 12 Sports Rob Clark has more on why Kallenbach is our KEYC Scheels All Sports Boys Prep Athlete of the Week.



“He’s over 2,000 yards passing, he’s got 21 touchdowns, defensively, he’s played almost every down at cornerback for us. He’s our punter, kicker, our field goal guy, he does everything. I’m going to tell him on Friday that you’ve got to bring the water up so then I can say that you’ve done everything. He’s a prime example of what every high school kid should be like. He works his tail off, and he’s a great teammate and does a great job in our school.” said Mat Mahoney, Fairmont head coach.



Starting as a sophomore, quarterback Nate Kallenbach made a lot of plays with his legs. Over the past three seasons, the senior’s developed into a complete QB.



“I’ve definitely become a better passer. I used to run around a lot, make plays with my feet, but now I can see the field better, I see which receivers are going to be open, and have a better read on my routes. The game has slowed down for me, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Nate Kallenbach, prep athlete.

“His passing game over the last two years has really established, for him being into it nine games right now, having over 2,000 yards, that’s pretty special for a high school kid, we’ve only had two other kids in our school history ever do that. For him to be up there with the other two guys, that’s pretty awesome,” said Mahoney.

For all the stats he’s put up over the years, Kallenbach has one goal this season win a section championship and compete in the state tournament.

Kallenbach’s leadership and playmaking ability are why he’s our KEYC Scheels All Sports Boys Prep Athlete of the Week.