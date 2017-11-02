MN Surpasses 300 Traffic Deaths For 2017

Minnesota recently surpassed 300 road fatalities.

Since Jan. 1, preliminary data from the Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS) shows 306 people have died on Minnesota roads.

The state reported 300 deaths on Oct. 17 last year.

Recent Deaths

· A 44-year-old male motorcyclist who lost control on a Scott County road.

A 24-year-old unbelted man who died after losing control on an icy Sherburne County road.

A 61-year-old unbelted male pickup driver in Washington County.

Deer Fatalities

· October and November are challenging months when it comes to avoiding deer.

· According to DPS-OTS statistics:

o In the last five years, 27 motorists have died and almost 2,000 people have been injured in deer crashes.

o So far in 2017, four crashes involving deer have resulted in five fatalities. All of those killed were motorcyclists.

· DPS-OTS resources on how to best avoid deer crashes and injuries can be found here.

The 306 Fatalities Include

201 motor vehicle occupants.

52 motorcyclists, compared with 52 reported this time last year.

33 pedestrians, compared with 46 reported this time last year.

Five bicyclists, compared with seven reported this time last year.

15 people died in other vehicles.

-KEYC News 12