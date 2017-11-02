National Sandwich Day to Help Fight Hunger

Tomorrow is National Sandwich Day and some folks at KEYC News 12 got to celebrate a day early.

This thanks to our friends at the local Subway. On Friday, November 3, more than 40,000 Subway restaurants are participating in a “Live Feed”.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture one out of eight people in the U.S. struggle with hunger. That means 41 million people across the country, including nearly 13 million children and more than 5 million seniors, don’t have enough to eat.

Guests who buy any Subway sandwich and a drink will get another sub plus they’ll donate a meal to Feeding America.

Last year, customers helped donate 11 million meals to Feeding America.

--KEYC NEWS 12