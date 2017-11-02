Judge Rules in Favor of Camera For Steele County Court Hearing

A Steele County Judge rules that cameras will be allowed in a homicide sentencing.

KEYC News 12 appeared in court to discuss why cameras in the courtroom would aid the public and uphold the First Amendment.

This was for the homicide case involving 25–year–old Cyrus Trevino.

Trevino will be sentenced for the murder of 22–year–old Richard Jurgenson.

His body was found on a gravel road near Owatonna in July 20–16.

Currently, the state of Minnesota does not allow cameras in district courtrooms except in a few cases.

This is part of a pilot program throughout the state.

In his ruling, the judge said it is not his role to police the media under the First Amendment.

He also sees value in covering the case because it will show consequences for crimes and that the public will know the case has come to a close.

There will be some restrictions, including where the camera can be placed and who will be filmed.

KEYC News 12 will have a camera for the sentencing which will take place on November 13.

-KEYC News 12