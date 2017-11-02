Deer Hunting Season Begins Saturday

Hundreds of thousands of hunters are counting down the hours toward November 4th.



That's when the firearms deer hunting season begins.



Come Saturday morning, a half hour before sunrise, an estimated 500,000 hunters will have their rifles ready to track down some deer.

After three years of conservation regulations, the DNR says the deer population is up.

The state expects 200,000 deer to be harvested between Saturday and November 12th.

Yet, not knowing the land your on is a common mistake that hunters should avoid throughout the next week.



"One of the problems we have, one of the complaints we get this time of year is trespass and that's really easy to make a mistake. So, it's always best to make sure you know where you are at any time you're out recreating the outdoors."

One change of importance for the 2017 season is the testing of Chronic Wasting Disease.

CWD is known to be found in wild deer around southeastern Minnesota and some hunters in the central and north–central part of the state will have to have their harvested product tested during the first two days, as a precautionary measure to see if the disease has spread.



"There are some parts of the state where people will need to present their deer in person for testing. So, it's very important that they plan ahead of time. In some areas of the state, they're going to need to present their deer for testing, the same day as the harvest."

For a complete list of rules and maps, hunting and trapping regulations books can be freely picked up at any location that sells hunting and fishing licenses.



A video showing how to collect a lymph node sample and a link to the lab's website can be seen at the DNR's website. You can also find more information on deer hunting at mndnr.gov/hunting/deer.

Hunters can follow along on social media, searching #DeerCampMN.

Questions can be asked to the DNR Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on weekends.

- KEYC 12